Lady Hornets’ 13th shutout closes out regular season

Appropriately enough, the 6A-Central Conference champion Bryant Lady Hornets shut out the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats 3-0 on Wednesday night to wrap up the regular-season of soccer.

It was the Lady Hornets’ 13th shutout of the season as they improved to 15-1-2 overall and 12-1-1 in league play. Bryant’s has allowed just five goals all season.

Bryant is riding an eight-game winning streak into the Class 6A State Tournament in Springdale where they will debut on Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m., against the survivor of a Thursday match between the West’s fourth seed, Bentonville West, and the Central’s fifth seed, Fort Smith Northside.

North Little Rock came into the game right behind the Lady Hornets in the standings with just two conference losses, but the Bryant defense shut them down. Addison Funk finished with seven saves on goal and the Lady Hornets’ back line was splendid as always.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better last game at home,” said Lady Hornets first-year head coach Olivia Allard. “We have hit the first milestone of winning first in conference, but now it is time to get ready for state and see how we end the season.”

Allard challenged her team before the match.

“Our goal was a goal in the first five minutes and Ashton Inman came up big with our first goal with 37:12 left in the first half,” Allard said.

Lily Miller assisted on the score.

It was 2-0 at the half after Avery Caldwell scored off an assist from Amelia Holley with 5:12 remaining before intermission.

Midway through the second half, Jackie Atilano got fouled in the box and Ashton Inman hit the penalty kick to make it 3-0.

“The second half wasn’t our prettiest half of soccer,” said Allard, “but we still managed to get it done. We created multiple opportunities on goal and played a good defensive game.

“It was a great last game at home for the seniors and a great game for all of the CASC (Central Arkansas Soccer Club) players (who received free admission) to be able to see,” she added. “I loved seeing all of the future Hornets there supporting the program and getting to see what playing under the lights is like.”