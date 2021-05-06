Hornets’ Parker commits to serve with Marine Corps

Usually, when there’s a “signing ceremony” at a high school, it’s an athlete committing to a college to continue their education and their athletic career at a university or college. On Wednesday, there was a signing ceremony of a different sort at Bryant High School baseball field.

Jackson “J.T.” Parker, who has settled in as the starting first baseman for the 6A-Central Conference champion Bryant Hornets, is hitting .275 with four doubles, a triple, 13 runs scored and 12 driven in. He’s stolen nine bases.

But Parker didn’t “sign” with a college or university. He ‘signed” with the United States of America, with the U.S. Marine Corps, following in the footsteps of his grandfather.

“This is the first one we’ve had that hasn’t been for a college,” acknowledged Bryant’s head baseball coach Travis Queck, “but, I tell you, it’s probably the most special one because J.T. Parker is not committing to a school, but he’s committing to a duty that is beneficial for us all.

“It’s a calling that, frankly, I see him thriving in,” he continued. “J.T. is perfect for this opportunity. This guy is a special, special young man and is going to do wonders protecting and doing what he needs to for us. He’s the ultimate team player. He gives up so much of his time not only for me but for his teammates.

“I can’t speak highly enough about what he’s about to enter into. I am proud to be a part of his life. He’s made me better and I thank him for that.”

Parker will report in August and is set to train for work on a helicopter crew.