May 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Hornets head to State off of 5-2 win over North Little Rock

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

Forrest Fowler and Justin Travis each had two goals as the Bryant Hornets capped off the[more] regular season with a 5-2 win over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats at Bryant Stadium Tuesday night.





The Hornets are 14-5 overall and 9-5 in the 7A/6A-Central Conference as they head into action at the Class 7A State Tournament in Fort Smith on Thursday. As the No. 4 seed from the Central, they’ll take on the Rogers Mounties, the fifth seed from the West, at 3 p.m. (The game was originally set for noon but the Rogers girls play at noon and the teams have the same coach.)

Seniors Peter Alverio, Jace Denker, Forrest Fowler, Caleb Lambert, Trent Rivers, Victor Rodarte, Alex Rowlan, Alex Salminen, Ryan Watson and Jesse Wolf were all honored at Tuesday’s match.

The Hornets took control of the game in a first-half flurry. Fowler assisted on Travis’ first goal with 28:19 left in the first half. At the 25:56 mark, Fowler got his first goal with assistance from Josh Lowery. Only seconds later, at 25:18, that duo teamed up again for Fowler’s second goal.

North Little Rock got on the board at 10:52 in the half and the 3-1 score held until intermission.

Travis’ second goal came about nine minutes into the second half off a feed from Blake Reed. The fifth goal came with 13:56 left. Jesse Wolf on a left-footed shot from the top of the 18-yard line.

North Little Rock managed a final goal with just over a minute to go.

“It was a good game,” Hay said. “It was just what I wanted. All the seniors got to get in and we were able to get everybody a little bit of a rest. It was a good way to cap off a great season at home.

“We’ve still got a lot to play for,” he added. “This may have been our last game here but, hopefully, we’ve got more than one game left in the tournament.”