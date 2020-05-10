May 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Lady Hornets close out regular season with win over Greenwood

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

Behind three goals from Caroline Campbell, the Bryant Lady Hornets capped off their conference championship season with a 3-1 win over the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs on Senior Night Friday.

The Lady Hornets were already set as the No. 1 seed in the Class 7A State Tournament, which they will host starting on Thursday, May 14. Bryant will have a first-round bye and will play on Friday at noon against the winner of a Thursday game between the fourth seed from the 7A-West (Fort Smith Southside) and the third seed from the 7A-East (North Little Rock).

On Friday, the match was tied 1-1 at the half. Greenwood’s goal came on a penalty kick by Zoe Davis less than seven minutes in. Campbell’s first goal came off an assist from Anna Lowery with 8:53 left in the half.

In the second half, the goals came in quick succession. On a penalty kick, Campbell scored at 39:01 to snap the tie then just less than a minute later, she knocked in a follow shot.

Bryant keeper Maddie Hawkins had two saves in the contest.