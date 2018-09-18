A pair of Bryant Hornets junior varsity teams paired up with a pair of Cabot JV squads on Monday night and Bryant prevailed in both contests, 35-8, and 42-6.
Hornets JV teams sweep Cabot
September 18, 2018 Football
Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.
