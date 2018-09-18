Freshman Lady Hornets edged out by Cabot South

“We played better but we just couldn’t get over a few mistakes,” said Lawrence Jefferson, the head coach for the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team regarding their match against Cabot South on Monday at the Bryant Middle School gym.

Cabot South prevailed 25-20, 25-15.

Claire Watson led Bryant with four kills. Kinsleigh Shere had three and Lily Studdard two. Studdard also contributed six assists. Madison Bailey had four.

Defensively, Maria Waite had 13 digs. Studdard came up with five and Isabella Jackson four.

The Lady Hornets host Lake Hamilton this Thursday.