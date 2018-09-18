Freshman Lady Hornets edged out by Cabot South

September 18, 2018 Volleyball

“We played better but we just couldn’t get over a few mistakes,” said Lawrence Jefferson, the head coach for the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team regarding their match against Cabot South on Monday at the Bryant Middle School gym.

Cabot South prevailed 25-20, 25-15.

Claire Watson led Bryant with four kills. Kinsleigh Shere had three and Lily Studdard two. Studdard also contributed six assists. Madison Bailey had four.

Defensively, Maria Waite had 13 digs. Studdard came up with five and Isabella Jackson four.

The Lady Hornets host Lake Hamilton this Thursday.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Volleyball
September 14, 2018
Lady Hornets absorb close, tough loss to Cabot

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!