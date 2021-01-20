January 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Hornets’ mat team wins Conway tourney

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CONWAY — Senior Ben Freeman and junior Kyle Thompson were each undefeated on the day as the Bryant Hornets wrestling team won the fifth annual Conway Invitational tournament held Saturday.

The Hornets beat Russellville 76-3; Greenbrier 47-23; the Conway junior varsity, 78-6; Van Buren 51-27; and, in the championship round, Cabot 38-30. That’s a combined 290-89.

“It was truly a team effort,” stated Hornets coach Dondre Harris.

The Hornets are set to compete in the Greenbrier Invitational at the Conway Expo Center this coming Friday and Saturday. In the meantime, the BHS junior varsity will wrestle against Conway on Tuesday and Bismarck on Thursday.