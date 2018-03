Hornets-Mavs live on Fidelity Local 6, Fox Sports Arkansas

Fidelity Local 6 will be streaming live and Fox Sports Arkansas will broadcast the audio at today’s 5 p.m. baseball game between the Bryant Hornets and the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks from Bryant High School Field.

The live stream is at https://boxcast.tv/view/bryant-vs-fort-smith-southside-345346 or at https://bryantschools.org/athletics/

Fox Sports Arkansas is 93.7 FM.

Tim Adams will handle the play-by-play.