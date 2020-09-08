September 8 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Hornets paced by Caton’s medalist round at Conway

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CONWAY — Tanner Caton shot a 3-under par 33 over nine holes for individual medalist honors at a three-team golf match at Nutter’s Chapel Golf Course on Wednesday.

Conway won the team competition with a combined score of 154 with Little Rock Christian a stroke off the pace and Bryant finishing at 164.

Conway’s Blake Brindley and Little Rock Christian’s Tucker Teague tied for second individually with rounds of 35.

For Bryant, Scott Schmidt carded a 41 with Brendan Morton and Drew Darbonne each finishing at 45 and Clayton Harbour turning in a 49.

The Hornets are set to compete again on Monday, Sept. 12, against Fountain Lake at Hot Springs Village.