September 8 in Bryant athletic history: 2005

Netters sweeps McClellan

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant High School tennis team swept five games to win a AAAAA-Central Conference match against the Little Rock McClellan Lions on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Rebsamen Tennis Club.

At No. 1 girls singles, Courtney Hollis defeated Starlene Hicks, 8-2. Rebekah Fletcher eased to an 8-0 win over Lanika Stroud at No. 2 singles.

On the boys side, Brandon Sitz bested McClellan’s Steven Baker 8-1 at No. 1 while Tim Statton topped Thomas Kirmak 6-3 at No. 2.

In the only doubles match, Bryant’s Sarah Hughes and Melanie Messina combined for an 8-0 win over Debrieanna Conley and Cara Duffy.

Earlier in the week, Bryant hosted a match with Sheridan. The Bryant boys won all four singles matches. At No. 1, Sitz topped Tim Foster 8-3. At No. 2, Harry Hall edged Zach Main 8-7. Alex Wilmont eased to an 8-1 win over Chris Riddle at No. 3 while Kaleb Nielson shut out Justin Mitchell 8-0 at No. 4.

In the lone doubles match, Sheridan’s Riddle and Mitchell got the best of Blake Wilson and Michael Beyers, 8-3.

On the girls side, the tough Sheridan team won eight matches.

The Bryant netters were scheduled to return to action at Rebsamen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, against Little Rock Parkview. On Thursday, Sept. 15, they were to take on Pulaski Academy at Pleasant Valley Country Club.



