Hornets pummel team from Pennsylvania in Florida

Photos courtesy of Crissy McEntire

Logan Grant (Photo courtesy of Crissy McEntire)

TAMPA, Fla. — Logan Grant pitched a two-hit shutout over five innings and the Bryant Hornets took advantage of eighth walks and an error with nine hits to improve to 3-0 on their trip to Florida with a 13-0 win over the Germantown Friends High School Tigers of Philadelphia, Pa., on Tuesday afternoon.

Noah Davis, Austin Ledbetter and Jake Wright each had two hits while Logan Chambers and Coby Greiner drove in two apiece in the victory that was turned into a run-rule game with a seventh-run fourth.

Grant needed just 67 pitches to turn away the Tigers, allowing two singles and three walks while striking out seven.

Overall, the Hornets improved to 11-2 on the season going into a rematch with Newbridge, Nova Scotia late on Tuesday.

Grant pitched around a one-out walk in the first with the help of catcher Cade Drennan, who threw the runner, Elijah Lachman, out when he tried to steal with two outs.

Austin Ledbetter (Photo courtesy of Crissy McEntire)

In the bottom of the inning, Chambers reached second on an error and Davis singled him to third. A wild pitch allowed Chambers to score and, with Davis at third, Ledbetter came through with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

A lead-off walk to Tyson Maddox came to naught in the top of the second as Grant fanned two on the way to closing out the inning.

Peyton Dillon opened the bottom of the second with a single to center. After he moved to second on a wild pitch, Gage Stark drew a walk. Greiner sacrificed to get the runners to second and third.

A wild pitch allowed Dillon to score as Chambers drew a walk. Davis then got a squeeze bunt down to plate Stark, making it 4-0. Ledbetter singled in Chambers to finish the scoring in the inning.

Germantown’s first hit of the game came with one out in the top of the third when Isaac Mandel lashed a single to right. Kai Cummings worked a walk, but Grant fanned the next two to preserve the shutout.

Zion Collins (23) awaits a throw. (Photo courtesy of Crissy McEntire)

In Bryant’s third, Dillon drew a walk with one out. He stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch as Stark drew a free pass. Greiner got the squeeze bunt down to plate Dillon, making it 6-0.

After the Tigers were retired in order in the top of the fourth, the Hornets blew it out. The home fourth began with singles by Davis and Ledbetter. A walk to Drennan loaded the bases for Wright, who delivered an RBI single to left.

Grant walked to force in a run and, after a pitching change, Dillon delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 9-0.

Stark walked, and Greiner yanked an RBI single to left. Chambers ripped a triple to drive in two more and it was 13-0.

Germantown’s Jake Russo led off the top of the fifth with a single but on Neil Bennett’s grounder to Zion Collins at short, the Hornets turned a doubleplay. Mandel bounced to Chambers at third to end the game.

Jake Wright (16) slides into second. (Photo courtesy of Crissy McEntire)