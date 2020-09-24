September 23 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Hornets qualify for State golf tourney; trio of Lady Hornets qualify

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

MAUMELLE — With a fourth place finish at the 7A-Central Conference golf tournament at Maumelle Country Club on Tuesday, the Bryant Hornets have qualified for the Class 7A State Tournament. This year, State will be held at Hardscrabble County Club in Fort Smith on Oct. 6.

In addtion, three Lady Hornets qualified individually for State play. Morgan Morehead, Kristen Dudley and Jessica Wilson will compete at the Class 7A State Tournament for girls which will be held at Fianna Hills County Club in Fort Smith on Monday, Sept. 28.[more]

Cabot repeated as boys conference champs with a team score of 298. Little Rock Central was second at 310 with Conway third at 314 and Bryant fourth at 330 just edging Little Rock Catholic (332). Van Buren (341), North Little Rock (354) and Russellville (416) completed the field.

Cabot’s Colby Benton was individual medalist with a round of 71.

Senior Hunter Alford led the Hornets with a round of 79 followed by freshmen Tyler Green and Austin Harmon, who both carded 83’s. Jonathan Kooiman turned in an 85 with Payne Roberts finishing at 89.

Defending Class 7A State champion Conway won the girls title with a team total of 255, far ahead of second-place Central (304). Mount St. Mary’s compiled a 327 followed by Cabot (336), Van Buren (360) and Bryant (368).

Conway’s Summer Roachell carded the low score of the day at 73.

Morehead turned in a 115, Dudley a 119 and Wilson a 134. Also for the Lady Hornets, Kaitlin Lawson finished at 147 and Carlie Miller at 150.