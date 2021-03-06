Hornets rally to forge tie with Rogers

Usually, when you play a soccer team from the 6A-West Conference, say, like the Rogers Mounties, you have to bear down and compete hard to stay with them, let alone beat them.

On Friday night, the Bryant Hornets, relatively inexperienced after the COVID debacle of 2020, did just that at Hornets’ Stadium’s Everett Field.

The Hornets fell behind 2-0 but kept fighting and rallying. On a pair of set pieces in the last 10 minutes of the contest, they scored twice to tie the game.

George Terry had two assists. The goals were scored by Miguel Ramirez and Kevin Torres.

“We played much better tonight,” said Hornets coach Rick Friday. “We worked hard together and moved the ball cleaner.”

Bryant will return to action next Thursday, March 11, when they host the rival Benton Panthers. At 0-1-2, they’ll be after their first victory.