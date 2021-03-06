Bryant, Rogers girls finish in scoreless deadlock

Playing their third match in four days, the Bryant Lady Hornets took on the tradition-rich Rogers Lady Mounties at Hornets Stadium’s Everett Field on Friday night.

With a strong performance from their defense and keeper Addison Funk, the Lady Hornets battled to a scoreless tie.

“You could tell we were feeling the quick turnaround from getting done so late last night and then playing less that 24 hours later,” said Lady Hornets head coach Olivia Allard, who starred for Rogers in high school.

“Addison had a few key saves that kept us in it,” she noted. “Our defense played a huge role in keeping us in the game.”

Developing depth was a big by-product of the back-to-back matches.

“We had some subs who really stepped up big for us and did a great job of knowing their job and sticking to it,” Allard said.

The Lady Hornets will be off until Thursday when they will host the rival Benton Lady Panthers.

“With having so much time on the field this week, we definitely know what we need to work on leading up to Benton,” the coach related.