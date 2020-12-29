December 29 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Hornets salvage a win on final day of Classic

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

FORT SMITH — C.J. Rainey scored 21 points to lead the Bryant Hornets to a 56-49 win[more] over the Subiaco Academy Trojans on the final day of the Coke Classic at the Stubblefield Arena on the campus of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

“We played just good enough to get a win,” said Hornets coach Mike Abrahamson. “Subiaco has a pretty good team. They have three really good players and it’s hard to take away all three of them but we did just enough to get it done.”

Tyler Simmons finished with 11 points, K.J. Hill 10 and Brian Reed 8. Greyson Giles, Luke Rayburn and Strodney Davis picked up 2 each.

“We got to the free throw line,” Abrahamson noted. “We were 24 of 31 from the line so we attacked the basket well.

“We made a few 3’s,” he added. “C.J. hit three and Tyler hit two. Of course, that helps, making shots. We shot better than the other two days of the tournament.”

The Hornets suffered their first back-to-back losses of the season to open the tournament on Thursday and Friday.

“We’re glad to get out of the tournament with at least one win, to get back on track a little bit,” Abrahamson said. “We look forward to some practices here as we lead up to Benton.”

The Hornets, now 10-3 this season, open 7A/6A-South Conference action at home against the rival Panthers on Friday, Jan. 4.