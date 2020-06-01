May 31 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Hornets second in the nation in USA Today computer rankings

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photo courtesy of Paul Dotson

The Bryant Hornets baseball team, which captured the Class 7A State championship and finished the season 31-2, was listed as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation today in the USA Today Super 25 computer rankings.

In addition, the Hornets remained No. 3 in the nation, according to the MaxPreps computer rankings released Monday, May 30.

Bryant is ranked 21st in the CBS/MaxPreps Xcellent 50 baseball rankings released today.

In all three polls, the Hornets’ record was listed at 28-2 including the State Tournament games. Three results from the team’s trip to Florida during spring break are not included in the MaxPreps results.

The latest Baseball America and Baseball Coaches Association poll was released May 18. The Hornets were ranked 11th.

Buchanan High School of Clovis, Calif., was ranked No. 1 in the USA Today rankings and the MaxPreps computer ranking with a 29-1 record. In the USA Today list, JSerra High School of San Juan Capistrano, Calif., is ranked third. JSerra is second in the MaxPreps list.