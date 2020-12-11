December 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Hornets second to Conway at Arkadelphia meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Olaf Hoerschelmann

ARKADELPHIA — Michael Higgs won two events as the Bryant Hornets, competing just a day after a meet in Cabot, placed second at the Arkadelphia Invitational Swim Meet at Henderson State University on Friday.

“It is tough to go two nights in a row,” said Bryant coach Angel Dale. “Normally, we try to have one meet a week. In order to get a full schedule, however, we have to take the meets when they are offered.”

The Hornets came up just short of a team title to the host team at Cabot on Thursday. On Friday, they finished with 320 points to take second behind Conway (477). Magnolia was a close third with 315 points in the 11-team meet.

Higgs won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.31, well ahead of second-place Ethan Marotte of Conway at 1:08.67. Bryant’s Tristan Hoerschelmann was fifth in 1:17.15 and Jackson Treat was 15th in 1:40.94.

In the 100 free, Higgs turned in a 51.13 to take top honors. Erik Nieman of Hot Springs was second in 53.52 followed by Jacob Eubanks of Bryant at 55.01. Ivan Bryant scored in the event for the Hornets as well, placing 11th with a time of 1:06.99.

Higgs joined Jacob Rhode, Dylan Althen and Eubanks in the 200 freestyle relay, placing second in 1:43.75 behind Conway’s team which turned in a 1:38.53.

In the 200 medley relay, Rhode, Hoerschelmann, Higgs and Eubanks combined on a 1:58.50, which was second to Conway’s 1:50.66.

In the final relay, Ivan Bryant, Mark Calimpong, Hoerschelmann and Althen recorded a 4:27.07 clocking. A strong Magnolia foursome won in 3:49.60.

Rhode and Eubanks each had third-place finishes in individual races. Rhode’s 6:01.43 earned the points for third in the 500 free. Zachary Milam was seventh for the Hornets in 7:40.09.

Eubanks was third in the 50 free, touching in 24.76.

Caivon Crosby produced third-place points in the one-meter dive, finishing with a score of 163.25. Calimpong also competed in the event and took fifth at 92.70.

Hoerschelmann added a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in at 1:16.00 with Althen sixth with a time of 1:17.04.

Althen earned seventh-place points in the 100 individual medley. His time was 2:51.63. Jalen Dinstbier was eighth in 2:56.89.

In the 200 free, Milam was ninth (2:35.86) and Treat was 13th (3:12.52) while Chapman Redam earned 12th-place points in the 100-yard backstroke, turing in a 1:35.40 clocking.