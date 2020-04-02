This date in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Hornets shatter long-standing school records, win Cabot meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Darlene Bell (team) and Jason Majors (individual)

CABOT — The Bryant Hornets rode a school-record performance in the 4 x 400 meter relay to a convincing victory at the Cabot High School Walmart Invitational Tuesday. The Hornets scored a total of 139 points to outdistance runner-up Cabot by 63 points. A total of 14 teams scored in the meet.

The 4 x 400 meter relay team of Pierce Finney, Steven Murdock, Darian Jarrett, and John Winn shattered the school record with a winning time of 3:23.28. The old record of 3:26.24 was set in 1993.

John Winn also broke the school record in the 200 meter dash with a second place time of 22.33. The previous record of 22.34 was set in 1983.

Other winning performances for the Hornets were Darian Jarrett in the high jump (5′ 11″) and Brendan Young in the 300 meter hurdles (41.37).

Athletes qualifying for the state meet were the 4 x 400 meter relay team, John Winn in the 200 meter dash and the 100 meter dash (second place in 10.96), and Clifton Hampton in the 800 meter run (second place in 2:00.69).

“We had another very good meet and I am glad we were able to win,” said Hornets coach Steve Oury. “It was a complete team effort.

“I’m really happy for the guys on the 4 x 400 meter relay team for breaking the school record,” he added. “I think the potential is there for that record to be taken down a few more times this season. Also, we had huge personal records from several athletes, including John Winn, Steven Murdock, and Clifton Hampton.”

Murdock finished second in the 400 meter run with a time of 50.98. Austin Vail was fifth in 52:50.

Ben Majors garnered second-place points in the 3200 meter run with a 10:48.35 clocking. Eric Stewart was fifth in 11:01.36.

In the long jump, Brushawn Hunter added second-place points with of leap of 20’6.75”. Jarrett was third at 20’2”.

Mark Winn’s 4:48.13 was third and Charlie Terry’s 4:51.01 fourth in the 1600 meter run while Justin Combs took third in the pole vault, clearing 12’6”.

Mikaya Hunter covered 41’6.75” and Mar’Kevious Nelson 41’4” in the triple jump, picking up third- and fourth-place finishes, respectively.

Dillon Daniels was fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.88.

Other scorers for the Hornets:

200 meter dash – Makiya Hunter – 5th place – 23.12

110 meter hurdles – Brenden Young – 5th place – 16.78

100 meter dash – Pierce Finney – 7th place – 11.56

High Jump – Mar’Kevius Nelson – 7th place – 5′ 8″

4 x 800 meter relay – Phillip Barnett, Dylan Masters, Spencer Adami, Nicholas Schmidt – 8th place – 9:18.10

Combs, the Hornets’ pole vaulter, will compete on Thursday at a meet at Hot Springs Lakeside. The whole team will be back to competition on Friday at the Cyclone Invitational at Russellville.