March 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Hornets swamp War Eagles with nine goals in the first half

LITTLE ROCK — Sophomore Dylan Wolf turned in a hat trick while Bryce Denker and Krishan Gurung[more] each drilled a pair of goals as the Bryant Hornets scored nine goals in the first half on the way to a 9-1 win over Little Rock J.A. Fair on Tuesday.

The Hornets improved to 4-0 in the South Conference and 9-1-1 overall with the mercy-rule victory. They’re set to host Sheridan on Friday in another league outing.

Gurung scored the first goal of the contest, less than four minutes in. Justin Travis had the first of his two assists on the goal.

The next three goals came in a flurry. Josh Lowery found the back of the net off a feed from Houston Clifton at 27:30 then Denker at 24:30 and Wolf at 23:50 peppered the keeper to make it 4-0.

Denker assisted on Wolf’s second goal at the 14:35 mark then Travis found Gurung again at 9:15. Evan Caddy fed Wolf at the 7:00 mark to make it 7-0. Caddy got in on the goal bonanza at 5:00 with Lowery assisting.

Denker capped the spree with 3:30 left.

“We started subbing with 10 minutes left in the first half,” noted Hornets coach Jason Hay. “Our JV played the entire second half.”

In accordance with the mercy rule, the second half was reduced in length. Fair got its goal with two minutes left in the match.

Fair doesn’t field a girls soccer team so the Lady Hornets were idle on Tuesday. They’ll play Sheridan on Friday as well.