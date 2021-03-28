March 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Lady Hornets make quick work of Belles

Ten to nothing and ten and oh.[more]

Peyton Jenkins fired a five-inning no-hitter, Kaley Coppock belted two home runs and Kayla Sory another as the Bryant Lady Hornets dismissed the Mount St. Mary Academy Belles, 10-0, on Tuesday.

With the win, the Lady Hornets improved to 10-0 on the season going into a trip to Van Buren that will include a conference game against the Pointerettes on Thursday and a tournament that will include some of the teams from the 7A-West Conference over the weekend.

Jenkins struck out 10 and only one Mount St. Mary batter reached base. That came on a walk.

Coppock drove in three runs and her second blast capped off the scoring, making it a run-rule win after the Belles were retired in the top of the fifth.

Sory had two hits including her first-inning shot. She drove in three. Jenkins helped out at the plate with two hits and an RBI.

“I was proud,” said Lady Hornets coach Debbie Clark. “We played flawless defense and stepped up in the first inning and hit the ball. We took care of business just like we were supposed to.

“(Mount) started the slowest of their two pitchers,” she noted. “In the past, it would take us two or three innings to make the adjustment but the girls are making the adjustment at their first at bat, which is a characteristic of a good hitter.

“I’m also seeing the players watching the pitcher from the dugout during every inning and asking their teammates what they saw at their at bat, and that shows mental focus and speaks volumes to me as a coach of their ‘being in the game.’”

Bryant also won the junior varsity game.

“Our ‘Baby Beast’, catcher Sydney Gogus, hit her first home run as a Lady Hornet using Kayla Sory’s bat,” Clark mentioned.