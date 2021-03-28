March 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2006

Harms leads Hornets to 2nd straight win

HOT SPRINGS — Toby Harms scored three goals and the Bryant Hornets played what head coach Kenny Horn called “maybe the best game we’ve played all year,” in a 5-1 win over the Hot Springs Trojans on Tuesday, March 28.

It was the Hornets’ second win in a row after starting the season 0-4. They were set to return to AAAAA-Central Conference action on Tuesday, April 4, at North Little Rock.

“We finally put two halves together,” stated Horn. “I was expecting more mistakes being the first game back from spring break but the mistakes were limited. The guys played with high intensity, pressured them all night and attacked the whole game. I was really proud of the effort.”

Senior Tyler Henderson got the Hornets on the board first with a goal kicked in from about 30 yards out just 45 seconds into the game.

Harms’ first goal was bodied in at around the 15-minute mark of the first half.

In the second half, Gueorgui Tchamkoriyski assisted on Harms’ second goal at about the 30-minute mark. Five minutes later, Harms got the hat trick.

The Hornets’ fifth goal came on a breakaway by Lucas Nossaman with about seven minutes left to play.

“Our defense played extremely well,” Horn emphasized. “Tony Bardella, our goalkeeper, made a few outstanding saves.”



