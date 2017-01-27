Hornets take top honors at Benton Invitational behind Higgs, Crosby

Photos courtesy of Angela Rhode

The Bryant Hornets swimming and diving team took a break from mega-meets with 20 or more teams by competing in the seven-team Benton Invitational on Thursday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center.

Michael Higgs won two events and contributed to a relay victory and Caivon Crosby won the one-meter dive to lead the Hornets to a team victory as they garnered 418 points despite suffering disqualifications in two relays. Magnolia was second with 347 points followed by El Dorado (160), Lonoke (131), Benton (114), Bauxite (99) and Hot Springs Lakeside (60).

Higgs touched just ahead of Magnolia’s Aaron Hartsfield in the 50-yard freestyle. Higgs’ time was 23.58 with Hartsfield clocking in at 23.64. Bryant’s Kyle Henry was third with a time of 24.19. The Hornets also picked up points in the event from Jacob Eubanks, who was sixth in 24.73, and Trevor Ball, who was 10th in 26.84.

In the 100 butterfly, Higgs won in 55.85 with teammate Dylan Althen second in 1:10.48.

Crosby’s winning score was 187.20 with Bryant’s Mark Calimpong second with a score of 129.70.

The winning relay came in the 200-yard freestyle. Eubanks, Althen, Henry and Higgs combined on a 1:38.71 to top Magnolia (1:41.50).

Henry was also second to Hartsfield in the 100 free. It was another bang-bang finish as Hartsfield touched in 52.89 to Henry’s 53.11. Eubanks was third at 56.37 with Ivan Bryant seventh (1:02.30) and John Dellorto eighth (1:03.19) for the Hornets.

Alex Ball was second in the 100-yard backstroke, turning in a 1:03.00. Mason Vondenstein of Lakeside won in 1:01.81. Jacob Rhode was fifth for Bryant with a time of 1:10.07. Trevor Ball was sixth in 1:12.90 and Donte Baker eighth in 1:31.88.

In the 200 individual medley, Althen, Dellorto and Jalen Dinstbier finished third through fifth. Althen’s time was 2:37.00 with Dellorto at 2:42.50 and Dinstbier at 2:51.59.

In the 500 free, Dinstbier took fourth in 6:51.23 with Milam sixth in 7:34.46.

Rhode led the Bryant contingent in the 200 free. He was fourth with a time of 2:14.62. Calimpong was seventh (2:37.02), Baker ninth (2:43.08) and Chapman Redam 10th (2:57.62).

Milam led a trio of Hornets in the 100-yard breast stroke. He was seventh in 1:23.57. Jackson Treat was 11th in a time of 1:34.83 and Redam 14th in 1:44.27.

The Hornets are scheduled to conclude the regular season next Thursday, Feb. 2, with a home meet. Distict competition begins with diving on Feb. 9 and swimming Feb. 10 at Hendrix College in Conway.