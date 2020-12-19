December 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Hornets take top honors at El Dorado Invitational swim meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

EL DORADO — Andrew Dull won two individual events and Jordan Combs another as the Bryant Hornets swim team won the championship of the El Dorado Invitational swim meet at HealthWorks Fitness Center on Friday, Dec. 17.

The Hornets had a swimmer finish in the top[more] three in every race in the meet accumulating 461 points. Magnolia was second with 300, El Dorado third with 196. Bryant also won the combined team title with 962 points to Magnolia’s 626.

The Hornets include Casey Ball, Jordan Combs, Andrew Dull, Ross Grant, Brent Heil, Seth Hoffmans, Nick Hoffpauir, Dylan Machycek, R.J. Murphy, Spencer Qualls, Dylan Rogers, Austin Sanchez, Hayden Stewart, Caleb Thomas and Jesse Wolf.

Combs won the 500 free style in 5:39.16 which qualified him for the Class 7A State meet. Dull won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.87 and the 100 backstroke in 1:07.57.

In addition, they were both part of relay teams that won for the Hornets. Combs combined with Stewart, Hoffmans and Grant to win the 400 freestyle relay in 4:16.89. Dull joined with Heil, Rogers and Ball to win the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:58.85.

Magnolia won the 200 free relay in 1:44.65, just edging the Hornets (1:45.41) with Heil, Ball, Dull and Rogers.

Behind Combs in the 500 free was Qualls who finished third in 7:26.40. Trailing Dull in the 100 butterfly was Rogers who finished third in 1:07.36 and Stewart who was fourth in 1:10.64. In Dull’s win in the 100 back, Grant was third (1:13.25) and Ball fourth (1:14.65).

Combs added a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:30.73. Stewart was fifth in 2:43.60.

Ball finished second in the 200 free with a time of 2:17.55. Grant was third (2:21.13) and Hoffpauir was fifth in 2:27.57.

Rogers and Hoffmans also turned in second-place finishes. Rogers’ came in the 50 free. He timed out at 25.88 with Heil fourth (26.32) and Hoffmans fifth (27.58). Hoffmans was second in the 100 free, turning in a time of 1:04.09. Hoffpauir was close behind in third, clocking in at 1:04.96. Murphy finished sixth with a time of 1:13.92.

The Hornets also picked up points in the 100 breast stroke with Heil turning in a 1:23.29 to garner third place. Qualls was seventh in 1:33.84 and Murphy eighth in 1:35.10.

The team’s next meet will be Saturday, Jan. 8, at Arkadelphia.