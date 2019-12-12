Hornets take top team honors at eight-team meet

With two individual wins and a pair of relay victories, the Bryant Hornets earned top team honors at a swim meet held Tuesday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center. The Hornets compiled 487.5 points to pace the eight-team field. Hot Springs Lakeside was second with 258 points.

Samuel Vinson and Eli Matthews earned the individual wins. Vinson’s came in the 200-yard individual medley. He finished in 2:15.78 to beat out Lakeside’s Caleb Ellis (2:37.75). John Peters was third with a time of 2:42.28.

Matthews won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:33.41. Bauxite’s Austin Pate was second in 6:54.28. Bryant’s Caleb Miller finished fourth in 7:09.19.

Bryant’s winning efforts in the relays came in the 200 free and the 400 free. In the 200, Hayden Smith, Vinson, Jalen Dinstbier and Cameron Loftis combined on a 1:53.27 clocking, beating out Lakeside at 1:57.59.

In the 400, Smith, Peters, Loftis and Vinson turned in a 3:54.39. Sylvan Hills was second in 4:19.92.

Vinson was second in the 100 backstroke. His 1:00.29 was edged out by the 1:00.27 turned in by Little Rock Christian’s Jordan Jones. Peters was third in 1:13.28 with Chapman Redam fourth in 1:19.67 and Caden Payne sixth in 1:27.67 for Bryant.

Loftis was second in the 100-yard breaststroke. He finished in 1:14.67, just behind Sylvan Hills’ Mikell Thomas at 1:13.17. Aidan Shaw was fourth in 1:16.61 with Payton Schanks sixth in 1:26.42 and Ian Archer seventh in 1:29.81.

Shaw was second in the 200 free with a time of 2:30.14, just off the pace of Sawyer Simpson of Hot Springs who turned in a 2:14.76. Payne was fourth in 2:47.08 with Ethan Eubanks fifth in 2:51.56 and Vincent Zou sixth with a time of 2:51.82.

In the 200 free relay, Peters, Redam, Miller and Dinstbier combined on a 1:51.33 which was good for third.

Smith took third in the 100 free. His time was 54.76. He was followed by teammates Dinstbier (fourth in 55.18), Redam (eighth in 1:07.08) and Schanks (16th in 1:18.21).

Loftis and Dinstbier each added fourth-place finishes. Loftis’ 1:11.85 took fourth in the 100 butterfly, while Dinstbier was fourth in the 50 free with a time of 23.80.

In the butterfly, Archer was fifth in 1:15.01 and Matthews sixth in 1:18.55. In the 50 free, Smith was fifth in 24.19, Miller was eighth in 26.99 and Zou was 15th in 30.10.

The Hornets’ next meet will be on Jan. 9, at Benton.