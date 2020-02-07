Hornets third in final rehearsal for District meet

Photos courtesy of Tenika Clemmer

Chapman Redam (Photo courtesy of Tenika Clemmer)

The Conway Wampus Cats’ depth and talent was on display once again at the Old South’s Last Chance swimming and diving meet on Thursday, held at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center.

The Cats amassed 615 points to swamp the 11-team field. Bryant, shorthanded because of injury and illness, was third with 224 points. Magnolia was second with 252.

Bryant will compete in the District meet at UALR on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The Hornets’ top finishes at the Old South was third. Samuel Vinson recorded the only individual third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke. He touched in 1:00.81 with Tyler Peters taking seventh in 1:09.38 and Chapman Redam 15th in 1:30.32.

Both the 200-yard freestyle relay team and the 200-yard medley relay team produced third-place points. In the former, Aidan Shaw, Cameron Loftis, Vinson and Jalen Dinstbier turned in a 1:40.17. In the latter, the same quartet in a different order, clocked in at 1:50.86.

Cameron Loftis (Photo courtesy of Tenika Clemmer)

Vinson, a sophomore, finished fourth in the 200 freestyle. His time was 2:00.16. Peters was 10th in 2:17.27.

Dinstbier was seventh and Carter Miller 15th in the 50 free. Dinstbier’s time was 23.95 with Miller finishing at 26.40.

In the 400 freestyle relay, Eli Matthews, Miller, Redam and Peters combined on a 4:23.65 to finish seventh.

In addition, Dinstbier turned in a 55.76 to place eighth in the 100 free. Loftis was 11th in 58.40.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Shaw was eighth in 1:13.26 while Miller added 15th-place points in 1:21.71.

Matthews was ninth in the 500 free, clocking in at 6:33.78. He was also one of four Hornets to score in the 200 individual medley. Loftis led the Bryant contingent. His 2:35.29 was good for 10th with Matthews 11th in 2:37.09. Shaw was 12th in 2:37.28 with Ian Archer 15th in 2:47.46. Archer would also score 12th-place points in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:12.58.