December 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Hornets top field at OBU Invitational swim meet

ARKADELPHIA — After competing in a spring meet on Thursday, the Bryant Hornets swim team got back to[more] business as usual in a seven-team competition at the Ouachita Baptist University Invitational on Saturday.

Highlighted by the 400-yard freestyle relay win, the Hornets took team honors with 376 points. Magnolia was second with 281 followed by Arkadelphia (203), Arkansas Baptist (198), Benton (80), El Dorado (48) and Camden Fairview (30).

In the relay, Ross Grant, Justin Combs, Casey Ball and Dylan Rogers combined on a time of 4:18.82.

Nick Hoffpauir also turned in a first-place performance in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:48.73. Spencer Qualls was second at 7:03.82.

Grant added a second-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 1:01.01. He was also third in the 200 free with a time of 2:26.67. In the 100, Jake Tipton was third (1:01.64).

Rogers also turned in second and third place finishes. He was second in the 200 individual medley, finishing in a time of 2:26.67. His third-place finish came in the 100 butterfly which he finished in 1:03.23.

In the 200 IM, Ball was third in 2:40.72 and Hoffpauier was fifth in 2:52.77. Ball also took fifth in the 100 backstroke, clocking in at 1:11.65. Scott Mead was sixth for the Hornets in 1:18.78.

Hayden Stewart added sixth-place points in the 100 butterfly (1:10.06) and an eighth-place finish in the 50 free (26.75). in the 50, Jake Tipton finished nine in 26.94 followed by Lucas Reitenger (12th, 31.27) and Combs (31.54).

Qualls picked up eighth-grade points in the 100 breast stroke, finishing in 1:54.77.

In the one-meter dive competition, Reitenger was third, Mead fourth and Combs fifth.

The Hornets’ quartet of Ball, Rogers, Stewart and Tipton contributed a third-place finish in the 200 yard medley relay, turning in a time of 2:02.61. The team of Mead, Combs, Hoffpauir and Reitenger was fourth in 2:16.13.

Bryant was fourth in the 200 free relay in 1:54.77 with Grant, Hoffpauir and Stewart contributing.

The meet concluded the pre-Christmas schedule for Bryant. The next meet for the team is scheduled for Jan. 7, at OBU.