Hornets whip Westside for first victory

JONESBORO — Treyvon Payne tossed in 19 points and Camren Hunter scored 15 points while Khalen Robinson and Aiden Adams added 12 each as the Bryant Hornets opened the 34thannual Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic at Jonesboro High School with a 74-57 win over the Jonesboro Westside Warriors on Thursday.

It was the first win and just the second game of the season for the Hornets who advance to play host Jonesboro in the second round tonight at 7 p.m.

More details when they become available.