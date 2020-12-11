December 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Hornets win five events at Cabot Winter Invitational

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — The Bryant Hornets swim team won five events at the Cabot Winter Invitational on Thursday but Bryant’s team total of 467 points wasn’t quite enough to topple the home team, which won with 575 points in a 10-team event. Pocahontas was a distant third with 177 points.

Cabot’s depth carried it through. The Panthers won four events along the way.

Michael Higgs accounted for two of Bryant’s victories, pacing the field in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:04.47 and the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.69 with teammate Jacob Eubanks second in 54.78.

Kyle Henry won the 500 free in a time of 5:38.63 then combined with Eubanks, Higgs and Alex Ball to win the 200 free relay in 1:38.74. He also anchored the winning effort in the 400 free relay following Jacob Rhode, Tristan Hoerschelmann and Mark Calimpong on a 4:05.77.

In addition, Ball, Hoerschelmann, Higgs and Eubanks took second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:53.20, just off Cabot’s pace of 1:49.80.

Along with Higgs’ first in the 200 IM, Rhode, Ball and Jalen Dinstbier scored. Rhode was fourth in 2:30.03, Ball was fifth in 2:30.14, and Dinstbier took ninth with a time of 3:01.87.

In the 100 free that finished with Higgs and Eubanks as the top two, Calimpong took 12th in 1:09.22 and Dylan Althen was 11th with a time of 1:16.56.

Joining Henry in scoring in the 500 free was Rhode who was third in 5:58.13 and Zachary Milam who was seventh in 7:44.05.

Ball led three Hornets that scored in the 100-yard backstroke. His time of 1:05.17 was good for third with Dinstbier seventh (1:22.19) and Donte Baker ninth (1:3.397).

Eubanks clocked in at 24.61 to take fourth in the 50 free. Trevor Ball was 11th in 27.19.

Hoerschelmann accounted for fourth-place finishes in the 200 free and the 100-yard breaststroke. In the former, he turned in a 2:15.60 with Milam seventh in 2:36.09. In the latter, his 1:15.10 was followed up by Althen at 1:26.45 for 11th and Trevor Ball’s 1:32.72, which garnered 13th-place points.

Henry was eighth (1:11.23) and Althen 11th (1:16.56) in the 100 butterfly.

The meet also allowed teams to enter multiple teams in the relays so the Hornets picked up additional points in each.

The quartet of Baker, Jackson Treat, Dinstbier and Milam scored fifth at 5:03.88 to finish fifth in the 400 relay. In the 200 medley, Rhode, Caivon Crosby, John Dellorto and Ivan Bryant combined on a 2:07.98, which was good for seventh. And, in the 200 free, Calimpong, Trevor Ball, Milam and Althen was eighth in 1:55.96.