November 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Hornets win five events at first home meet

Photos courtesy of Marianne Shelton, Jamie Hester and Julia Combs

In a massive 12-team meet at Bishop Park’s Aquatic Center on Thursday, the Bryant Hornets won two relays and three individual events to place second to a deep Little Rock Catholic squad. The Rockets finished with 489 points with Bryant accumulating 330 points. Fort Smith Southside was a distant third with 220 followed by Benton (200) and Magnolia (153).

Minki Kang continued his impressive swimming, winning the 100-yard butterfly (54.25) and the 500 freestyle (4:49.16). Justin Combs provided the third individual victory with a 179.10 rating in the one-meter dive competition. Scott Mead was second at 149.05.

In the relays, Kang contributed a leg to the 200 free team, joining Ray Weldon, Andrew Ball and Fonzee Bittle on a 1:38.55 clocking. In the 400 free, Derek Vos, Trace Rhode, Jim Dellorto and Bittle teamed up on a winning time of 4:11.11.

Bryant was third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:51.70 put together by Weldon, Rhode, Kang and Ball.

Joining Kang in the 500 free, Vos earned ninth place points with a 6:50.74. In the 100 butterfly, Dellorto added points by finishing 10th in 1:10.32.

Weldon came through with third-place finishes in two events. In the 200 individual medley, he finished in 2:14.16. In the 100 backstroke, he turned in a 1:02.49. Mead was 11th in the backstroke at 1:20.94 while Dellorto finished seventh (2:36.34) and Ryan West ninth (2:42.88) in the 200 IM.

A trio of Hornets picked up points in the 100 breast stroke led by Rhode’s 1:17.21, which garnered sixth. Ball was seventh in 1:19.31 with West ninth in 1:23.83.

Ball was seventh in the 100 free with a time of 57.84. Bittle followed in 12th at 1:00.21 and added a ninth in the 50 free in 26.11.

Rhode scored in the 200 free. His 2:12.39 clocking was good for ninth-place points.

The Hornets are set to compete next Tuesday, Nov. 19, at a meet hosted by Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.