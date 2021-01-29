January 29 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Hornets win four events at Benton Invitational meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Jamie Hester and Julie Combs

The Benton Invitational swim meet held at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Tuesday wound up being a duel between the Conway Wampus Cats and the Bryant Hornets. The 10-team field was paced by Conway with 405 points with Bryant at 374. After that, Magnolia was a distant third with 249 followed by Benton (163), El Dorado (162), Little Rock Parkview (129), Little Rock Christian (70), Hot Springs (65), Lonoke (58) and Lake Hamilton (1).

Sophomore Trace Rhode led the Hornets’ effort with two wins. Sophomore Chandler Reep and junior Justin Combs also won events. The Hornets were second in two relays and fourth in the third.

Rhode won the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:08.80 and the 500 free in 5:43.06. Reep captured the 100 yard breast stroke in a time of 1:07.83 while Combs took top honors in the one-meter dive with a score of 185.0.

Reep and Rhode joined Fonzee Bittle and James Dellorto in the 400 freestyle relay. Their 4:03.57 was good for one of the seconds. In the 200 medley relay, Ray Weldon, Reep, Dellorto and Andrew Ball combined on a 1:52.23 to take second.

In the 200 free relay, Ball, Bittle, Rhode and Weldon clocked in at 1:42.28, good for fourth.

Dellorto produced fourth-place points in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. In the former, he finished in 2:40.57, 1:10.27 in the latter. Weldon was fourth in the 100 backstroke, turning in a 1:03.60 clocking.

In the dive competition, Lucas Reitenger was fourth (126.30) and Scott Mead was sixth (123.75).

Reep added a fifth-place finish in the 100 butterfly, turning in a time of 1:14.44.

Ryan West picked up sixth-place points in the 500 free (7:41.14) and the 200 IM (2:49.85).

In the 100 breast stroke, Ball followed Reep in seventh (1:18.03) and Bittle was eighth (1:18.57).

Weldon was eighth (25.29) and Ball ninth (25.42) in the 50 free while Bittle took eighth in the 100 free (1:00.58).

Derek Vos scored in both the 200 free and the 100 back. He was eighth in both, turning in a 1:15.45 in the 100 back and a 2:25.46 in the 200 free. In the latter event, Cody Tarvin finished 10th in 2:44.97.

The Hornets are set to wrap up the regular season with a meet at UALR on Saturday. They’ll host the South District championship meet on Feb. 14.