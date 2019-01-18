Hornets wrestlers take down Northside, Southside

January 18, 2019 Wrestling

The Bryant Hornets wrestling team won dual conference matches over Fort Smith Northside and against Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday to improve to 4-0 in league competition.

Bryant has three more duals before State. The Horents are hosting a tournament today and tomorrow then return to 6A-Central Conference duals on Tuesday at Little Rock Catholic, against Catholic and Little Rock Central.

Against Northside, Eric King, Jason Yuille, Josh Meller, Jordan Hunter, Kevin Taylor, Josiah Jackson, Brayden Godwin, Ahmad Adams and Austin Trimble each won.

Against Southside, King, Meller, Chris Howard, Hunter, Haersh Panghal, Jackson, Adams and Trimble earned victories.

