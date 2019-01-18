Pair of Bryant students among top 3 at spelling bee

January 18, 2019 Press release, School

Top finishers in the Saline County Spelling Bee include, 1st Place: Maricka Farr, 6th grade (Bryant Middle School); 2nd Place: Sarah Tucker, 6th grade (Benton Middle School); and 3rd Place: Matthew Elder, 7th Grade (Bryant Middle School) 

Students from five middle schools and nine Saline County elementary schools competed for the top honor in the Saline County Spelling Bee held January 17 at Bishop Park. Charlotte Calhoun, GT Coordinator for Bryant Schools, and Traci Fuhrman, Bethel Middle School teacher, coordinated this year’s event. 

Each of the top three contestants received a trophy and a certificate. 

Farr will compete in the Arkansas Spelling Bee on March 2 at Central Baptist College in Conway.

