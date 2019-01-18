Crosby’s win highlights Hornets’ work at home meet

Caivon Crosby took top honors in the one-meter dive and three other Bryant Hornets scored in the event to highlight the team’s effort at a home meet featuring 14 teams at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Thursday.

Gavin Miller

The Hornets finished second as a team with 284 points. Little Rock Catholic won team honors with 298.5 points. Lake Hamilton was third at 237.5.

Crosby’s score was 198.60, beating out Catholic’s Gabriel Van Horn (164.90). Also scoring in the event for Bryant was LaQuav Brumfield who was fourth (122.25), Donte Baker (seventh, 91.15) and Jordan Atterberry (ninth, 40.10).

Dinstbier picked up an individual third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:33.18, plus he joined Hayden Smith, Gavin Miller and Brumfield on a 1:52.36 clocking in the 200-yard medley relay, which was good for third. In addition, Dinstbier, Smith, Miller and Carson Edmonson turned in a 3:57.35 to finish third in the 400-yard relay.

Dinstbier was sixth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:30.21. Carter Miller was 12thfor the Hornets in 2;52.92.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Dylan Althen, Brumfield, Baker and Edmonson finished sixth with a time of 1:44.63. The team of Carter Miller, Chapman Redam, Jordan Atterberry and Tyler Peters earned 14th-place points with a time of 1:56.14.

Payton Schanks

In the 200 medley relay, Peters, Payton Schanks, Althen and Carter Miller teamed up on a 2:05.84 to place ninth.

Individually, Smith was sixth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 50 free. His time in the backstroke was 1:08.13. Peters was seventh in 1:09.44 and Atterberry was 15thin 1:19.98. In the 50 free, Smith’s time was 24.66. Edmonson was 10thin 25.29 and Brumfield’s 26.36 garnered 15th-place points.

Althen, Peters and Shane Morris each earned seventh-place finishes.

For Althen, it was in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:07.99. Gavin Miller was 13thin 1:11.16.

For Peters, it came in the 200 free with a time of 2:16.81. Baker was 11thin 2:31.84.

For Morris, it was in the 100-yard breast stroke. His time was 1:17.32.

Edmonson also added eighth-place points in the 100 free with a time of 59.32.

The Hornets host another meet in their next outing on Thursday, Jan. 31.