6A-Central Conference girls standings, updated 1/18

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
Girls standings
Team Conf Ovl
FS Northside 5-0 17-0
Conway 4-1 18-3
Bryant 3-2 12-4
Cabot 3-2 12-4
North Little Rock 3-2 9-8
LR Central 1-4 6-10
Mount St. Mary 1-4 4-12
FS Southside 0-5 0-15
Friday, Jan. 4
Fort Smith Northside 55, Bryant 47
Cabot 59, Mount St. Mary 34
Conway 84, Fort Smith Southside 20
North Little Rock 59, Little Rock Central 29
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Bryant 51, Mount St. Mary 19
Cabot 61, Fort Smith Southside 27
Conway 68, North Little Rock 62
Fort Smith Northside 58, Little Rock Central 37
Friday, Jan. 11
Little Rock Central 47, Bryant 45
Conway 63, Cabot 41
Fort Smith Northside 58, Mount St. Mary 37
North Little Rock 84, Fort Smith Southside 24
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Bryant 50, Fort Smith Southside 26
Cabot 44, Little Rock Central 36
Fort Smith Northside 65, Conway 55
North Little Rock 52, Mount St. Mary 40
Friday, Jan. 18
Bryant 53, Cabot 48
Conway 68, Little Rock Central 29
Fort Smith Northside 58, North Little Rock 48
Mount St. Mary 52, Fort Smith Southside 31
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Bryant at North Little Rock
Fort Smith Northside at Cabot
Mount St. Mary at Conway
Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Southside
Friday, Jan. 25
Conway at Bryant
Cabot at North Little Rock
Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside
Mount St. Mary at Little Rock Central
Friday, Feb. 1
Bryant at Fort Smith Northside
Cabot at Mount St. Mary
Fort Smith Southside at Conway
North Little Rock at Little Rock Central
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Mount St. Mary at Bryant
FS Southside at Cabot
Conway at North Little Rock
Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside
Friday, Feb. 8
Bryant at Little Rock Central
Cabot at Conway
Fort Smith Northside at Mount St. Mary
North Little Rock at Fort Smith Southside
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Fort Smith Southside at Bryant
Cabot at Little Rock Central
Conway at Fort Smith Northside
Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock
Friday, Feb. 15
Bryant at Cabot
Little Rock Central at Conway
Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock
Mount St. Mary at Fort Smith Southside
Tuesday, Feb. 19
North Little Rock at Bryant
Cabot at Fort Smith Northside
Conway at Mount St. Mary
Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central
Friday, Feb. 22
Bryant at Conway
North Little Rock at Cabot
Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside
Little Rock Central at Mount St. Mary