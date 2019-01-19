6A-Central Conference boys standings, through 1/18

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

Boys standings

Team Conf Ovl

North Little Rock 4-1 16-4

Bryant 4-1 13-4

Conway 4-1 13-4

Cabot 2-3 14-4

LR Central 2-3 12-5

LR Catholic 2-3 12-7

FS Northside 2-3 11-8

FS Southside 0-5 5-13

Friday, Jan. 4

Fort Smith Northside 47, Bryant 42

Cabot 53, Little Rock Catholic 28

Conway 62, Fort Smith Southside 48

North Little Rock 67, Little Rock Central 63, OT

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Bryant 60, Little Rock Catholic 47

Cabot 72, Fort Smith Southside 42

Conway 78, North Little Rock 71

Fort Smith Northside 46, Little Rock Central 44

Friday, Jan. 11

Bryant 59, Little Rock Central 45

Conway 61, Cabot 51

Little Rock Catholic 55, Fort Smith Northside 50

North Little Rock 92, Fort Smith Southside 63

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Bryant 66, Fort Smith Southside 43

Little Rock Central 48, Cabot 43

Conway 46, Fort Smith Northside 45

North Little Rock 65, Little Rock Catholic 62, OT

Friday, Jan. 18

Bryant 65, Cabot 55

Little Rock Central 65, Conway 54

North Little Rock 66, Fort Smith Northside 58

Little Rock Catholic 64, Fort Smith Southside 59

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Bryant at North Little Rock

Fort Smith Northside at Cabot

Little Rock Catholic at Conway

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Southside

Friday, Jan. 25

Conway at Bryant

Cabot at North Little Rock

Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside

Little Rock Catholic at Little Rock Central

Friday, Feb. 1

Bryant at Fort Smith Northside

Cabot at Little Rock Catholic

Fort Smith Southside at Conway

North Little Rock at Little Rock Central

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Little Rock Catholic at Bryant

FS Southside at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside

Friday, Feb. 8

Bryant at Little Rock Central

Cabot at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Catholic

North Little Rock at Fort Smith Southside

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Fort Smith Southside at Bryant

Cabot at Little Rock Central

Conway at Fort Smith Northside

Little Rock Catholic at North Little Rock

Friday, Feb. 15

Bryant at Cabot

Little Rock Central at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock

Little Rock Catholic at Fort Smith Southside

Tuesday, Feb. 19

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at Fort Smith Northside

Conway at Little Rock Catholic

Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central

Friday, Feb. 22

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside

Little Rock Central at Little Rock Catholic