Ice cream social set at Saline Memorial

BENTON — An Ice Cream Social to benefit Saline Memorial Hospital Foundation will be held this Friday, June 2, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Saline Memorial Hospital, 1 Medical Park Dr.

The event is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Shelter Insurance agency of Laryssa Calley in Bryant.

“We will be serving ice cream to the hospital employees and general public,” said Calley. “This is our way of saying thank you to the Saline County community for trusting Shelter Insurance and my office to serve as your insurance agent since 1997. As always, I appreciate your business and look forward to working with you for many more years.

In addition, donations will be accepted to help support the Saline Memorial Hospital Foundation.

For more information, call 847-2231.