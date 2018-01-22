Info meetings set up for parents to learn about re-zoning plans

In the Bryant School District, students are assigned to schools based on where they live. The district is planning now for future growth by redrawing attendance zones for elementary schools. A new plan will relieve overcrowding and balance enrollment in existing schools, as well as establish attendance zones for Parkway Elementary opening in August 2018.

RSP Associates was hired to assist with demographic and data collection, as well as student enrollment projections based on development maps for the city and county.

During January and February, public meetings will provide information and gather feedback. Parents are encouraged to attend the meeting date of their child’s current school placement. If you are unable to attend your school’s date, you may attend an alternate presentation; however, each presentation will be focused on how the proposed zone impacts that particular school. The following rezoning meetings begin at 6:30pm:

Collegeville Elementary

Monday, January 22

Springhill Elementary

Tuesday, January 23

Hill Farm Elementary

Monday, January 29

Bryant Elementary

Tuesday, January 30

Hurricane Creek Elementary

Thursday, February 1

Davis Elementary

Tuesday, February 6

Salem Elementary

Thursday, February 8

Information gathered from these meetings will be presented to the Bryant School Board during the March work session, where they will review the feedback and determine if changes need to be made to the proposed plan. The final proposal will be considered at the regular meeting on March 15.

Changing schools can be difficult, but it also presents a number of opportunities for both academic and personal success for students. All Bryant schools offer the same quality academics and equitable programming and opportunities for students.

We invite you to read “Our Plan for Success”, the district’s five-year strategic plan to move Bryant from a very good school district to the district’s vision of becoming the state’s premier provider of educational services. Find information on the district website at http://bit.ly/OurPlan4Success.