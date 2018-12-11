James, Robinson selected for Farm Bureau awards

December 11, 2018 Uncategorized

LITTLE ROCK — Bryant Hornets head coach Buck James and senior defensive tackle Kajuan Robinson have been selected as the Coach of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year by Farm Bureau Insurance with their 2018 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards. 

James led the Hornets to the 2018 Class 7A State championship with a 27-7 win over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats. Robinson, in that title game, had 12 tackles including two sacks and four for lost yardage.

The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families attend the Farm Bureau Awards in North Little Rock.

Farm Bureau Insurance Executive Vice President and General Manager David L. Moore said, “We congratulate our 15 winners. All 45 finalists represent some of the best coaches and student-athletes in our state. Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event.”

Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.

2A Offensive Player of the Year (winner in CAPS)
KYREN BATEY, FOREMAN
Jacob Wood, Conway Christian
Jordan Turner, Salem

2A Defensive of the Year
KADE PERRY, HAZEN
Cade Jackson, Mount Ida
Sema’j Livingston, Junction City 

2A Coach of the Year
STEVEN JONES, JUNCTION CITY
Micheal White, Mount Ida
Joe Besancon, Hazen

3A Offensive Player of the Year
KEON SIMMONS, MAYFLOWER
Cash Forrester, Newport
Ryan Johnson, Prescott

3A Defensive Player of the Year
NOAH REYES, BOONEVILLE
D.J. Watson, Rison
Jariq Scales, Osceola

3A Coach of the Year
SCOTT HYATT, BOONEVILLE
Robert Hooks, Osceola
Clay Totty, Rison

4A Offensive Player of the Year
MEKEL KENTLE, JOE T. ROBINSON
Keemontrae McKnight, Warren
Jaret Russ, Shiloh Christian

4A Defensive Player of the Year
MARCUS MILLER, WARREN
Kentavious Robinson, Rivercrest
David Walker, Stuttgart

4A Coach of the Year
J.R. ELDRIDGE, ARKADELPHIA
Todd Eskola, Joe T. Robinson
Daryl Patton, Bauxite

5A Offensive Player of the Year
JUSTICE HILL, LR CHRISTIAN
Hudson Henry, Pulaski Academy
John David White, Pulaski Academy

5A Defensive Player of the Year
BLAKE TITUS, PULASKI ACADEMY
Cameron Collier, Texarkana
Grant McElmurry, LR Christian

5A Coach of the Year
ERIC COHU, LR CHRISTIAN
Joel Wells, Harrison
Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy

7A/6A Offensive Player of the Year
PEYTON HOLT, GREENWOOD
Samy Johnson, LR Catholic
Darius Bowers, Fayetteville

7A/6A Defensive Player of the Year
KAJUAN ROBINSON, BRYANT
Kelby Caffrey, Benton
Dwain Hunt, North Little Rock

7A/6A Coach of the Year
BUCK JAMES, BRYANT
Rick Jones, Greenwood
Brad Harris, Benton

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

