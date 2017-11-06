James, trio of Hornets on Farm Bureau Insurance Awards watch lists

Courtesy of Chris Hooten, Hooten’s Arkansas Football
LITTLE ROCK —Bryant Hornets players Latavian Scott, Kajuan Robinson and Cameron Vail along with head coach Buck James have been included in Class 7A/6A watch list for the 2017 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards.
The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families are invited to attend the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards on Dec. 11.
Scott, a junior, is the Hornets’ leading rusher with 1,231 yards and 11 touchdowns, to go with 29 pass receptions for 295 yards and a TD.
Robinson, also a junior, is a defensive lineman who came into last Friday’s game against Conway with two sacks, five tackles for losses to go with 22 tackles.
Vail, a senior, who punts, returns punts, plays safety on defense and wide receiver and ‘Wildcat’ quarterback on offense. He has scored seven touchdowns with 94 yards on 28 carries and, going into the Conway game, had 30 tackles, two pass break-ups and a forced fumble.
James, in his second year as Bryant head coach, has led the team to an 18-4 record going into next week’s quarterfinal playoff game. The Hornets have won 16 of their last 19 games with the only three losses to North Little Rock. Bryant’s 42-31 comeback victory over Conway was the 150th of his head coaching career.
David L. Moore, Senior Vice President – State Manager for Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, said: “This list of players includes some of the best student-athletes in our state, and Farm Bureau Insurance wishes each of them continued success the rest of the season. Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event.”
Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.
7A/6A OFFENSE
Mason Schucker, Searcy
Connor Noland, Greenwood
Jacob Green, Marion
Guren Holmes, West Memphis
Darius Holly, El Dorado
Kenny Wood, Greenwood
Eli Nevels, Searcy
Jyrimee Thompson, Pine Bluff
Steven Stone, West Memphis
Ryan Talley, Russellville
Kam’Ron Mays-Hunt, Bentonville
Jadon Jackson, Bentonville West
Will Jarrett, Bentonville West
Latavian Scott, Bryant
Michael George, Conway
Taye Gatewood, FS Southside
Chris Elser, LR Catholic
Samy Johnson, LR Catholic
Jacob Howard, LR Central
Deontae Montgomery, North LR
Savana Melton, North LR
Hunter Lloyd, Rogers
Dylan Qualls, Rogers Heritage
Peyton Copher, Springdale Har-Ber
Jesus Zizumbo, Springdale Har-Ber
Walter Green, Van Buren
7A/6A DEFENSE
John Womack, Greenwood
Isiah Singleton, Pine Bluff
Verndarius Hodges, West Memphis
Terry Hampton, El Dorado
Jacarvis Anderson, Jonesboro
Mon’Tre Marshall, El Dorado
Martavis Thompson, Pine Bluff
David Wehmeyer, Mountain Home
Josiah Woodard, Russellville
Angel Guerrero, Bentonville
Kajuan Robinson, Bryant
Cameron Vail, Bryant
Will Kennedy, Conway
Alejandro Ramirez, Springdale Har-Ber
Blaze Brothers, Springdale Har-Ber
Trevon Hadley, North LR
Zavion Moore, North LR
Isaiah Nichols, Springdale
7A/6A COACHES
Bobby Bolding, Pine Bluff
Mark Kelley, Searcy
Billy Elmore, West Memphis
Rick Jones, Greenwood
Brad Harris, Benton
Scott Reed, El Dorado
Jody Grant, Bentonville
Bryan Pratt, Bentonville West
Buck James, Bryant
Billy Dawson, Fayetteville
Jamie Mitchell, North LR
Zak Clark, Springdale
Chris Wood, Springdale Har-Ber