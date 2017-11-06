James, trio of Hornets on Farm Bureau Insurance Awards watch lists

November 6, 2017 Football

LITTLE ROCK —Bryant Hornets players Latavian Scott, Kajuan Robinson and Cameron Vail along with head coach Buck James have been included in Class 7A/6A watch list for the 2017 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards.

The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families are invited to attend the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards on Dec. 11.

Scott, a junior, is the Hornets’ leading rusher with 1,231 yards and 11 touchdowns, to go with 29 pass receptions for 295 yards and a TD.

Robinson, also a junior, is a defensive lineman who came into last Friday’s game against Conway with two sacks, five tackles for losses to go with 22 tackles.

Vail, a senior, who punts, returns punts, plays safety on defense and wide receiver and ‘Wildcat’ quarterback on offense. He has scored seven touchdowns with 94 yards on 28 carries and, going into the Conway game, had 30 tackles, two pass break-ups and a forced fumble.

James, in his second year as Bryant head coach, has led the team to an 18-4 record going into next week’s quarterfinal playoff game. The Hornets have won 16 of their last 19 games with the only three losses to North Little Rock. Bryant’s 42-31 comeback victory over Conway was the 150th of his head coaching career.

David L. Moore, Senior Vice President – State Manager for Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, said: “This list of players includes some of the best student-athletes in our state, and Farm Bureau Insurance wishes each of them continued success the rest of the season. Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event.”

Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.

7A/6A OFFENSE

Mason Schucker, Searcy

Connor Noland, Greenwood

Jacob Green, Marion

Guren Holmes, West Memphis

Darius Holly, El Dorado

Kenny Wood, Greenwood

Eli Nevels, Searcy

Jyrimee Thompson, Pine Bluff

Steven Stone, West Memphis

Ryan Talley, Russellville

Kam’Ron Mays-Hunt, Bentonville

Jadon Jackson, Bentonville West

Will Jarrett, Bentonville West

Latavian Scott, Bryant

Michael George, Conway

Taye Gatewood, FS Southside

Chris Elser, LR Catholic

Samy Johnson, LR Catholic

Jacob Howard, LR Central

Deontae Montgomery, North LR

Savana Melton, North LR

Hunter Lloyd, Rogers

Dylan Qualls, Rogers Heritage

Peyton Copher, Springdale Har-Ber

Jesus Zizumbo, Springdale Har-Ber

Walter Green, Van Buren

7A/6A DEFENSE

John Womack, Greenwood

Isiah Singleton, Pine Bluff

Verndarius Hodges, West Memphis

Terry Hampton, El Dorado

Jacarvis Anderson, Jonesboro

Mon’Tre Marshall, El Dorado

Martavis Thompson, Pine Bluff

David Wehmeyer, Mountain Home

Josiah Woodard, Russellville

Angel Guerrero, Bentonville

Kajuan Robinson, Bryant

Cameron Vail, Bryant

Will Kennedy, Conway

Alejandro Ramirez, Springdale Har-Ber

Blaze Brothers, Springdale Har-Ber

Trevon Hadley, North LR

Zavion Moore, North LR

Isaiah Nichols, Springdale

7A/6A COACHES

Bobby Bolding, Pine Bluff

Mark Kelley, Searcy

Billy Elmore, West Memphis

Rick Jones, Greenwood

Brad Harris, Benton

Scott Reed, El Dorado

Jody Grant, Bentonville

Bryan Pratt, Bentonville West

Buck James, Bryant

Billy Dawson, Fayetteville

Jamie Mitchell, North LR

Zak Clark, Springdale

Chris Wood, Springdale Har-Ber

Leave a Reply