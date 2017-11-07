Basketball programs, spirit squads to be featured at Tip-off Classic tonight

The entire basketball program from grade 7 through 12 along with the cheer and dance squads for each grade and school will be giving fans a sneak peek of the 2017-18 season this evening in the Tip-Off Classic.

The high school and freshman teams will hold intersquad scrimmages while the seventh grade and eighth grade teams from Bryant Middle School and Bethel Middle School will scrimmage each other.

Season schedules for each team can be found here.

Here’s the schedule of events for tonight:

Tip-Off Night 2017

5:00-5:15 High School Girls

5:15-5:19 High School Dance

5:19-5:23 High School Cheer

5:23-5:28 Warm Up

5:28-5:43 High School Boys

5:43-5:47 9th Dance

5:47-5:51 9th Cheer

5:51-5:56 Warm Up

5:56-6:11 9th Girls

6:11-6:16 Warm Up

6:16-6:31 9th Boys

6:31-6:35 BeMS Cheer

6:35-6:39 BeMS Dance

6:39-6:44 Warm Up

6:44-6:59 7th Girls

6:59-7:04 Warm Up

7:04-7:19 7th Boys

7:19-7:23 BMS Dance

7:23-7:27 BMS Cheer

7:27-7:32 Warm Up

7:32-7:47 8th Girls

7:47-7:52 Warm Up

7:52-8:07 8th Boys