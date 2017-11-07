Bryant freshmen tested in scrimmage at Maumelle

MAUMELLE — Less than a week after the arrival of the football players on the team, the Bryant Hornets freshman basketball team engaged in a pre-season scrimmage against the Maumelle Hornets on Monday. It gave them a chance to see where they were in the process of getting ready for the regular season and, as might be expected, there’s still some work to do before they officially open the season on Thursday against Searcy.

Maumelle prevailed 42-22 but scored half of its points in the fourth quarter. Bryant trailed 13-10 at the half and just 21-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Ryan Riggs and Aiden Adams led Bryant with 6 points each. Myles Aldridge added four, Hayden Schrader three with Braylon Walker pitching in with two and Gavin Brunson one.

Brunson and Aldridge each had seven rebounds, Schrader six and Riggs four. Brayden Godwin collected three boards, all on the offensive end.

A team that head coach Tyler Posey expects to shoot well wound up hitting just 5 of 39 shots from the field (13 percent).

Bryant combined on eight steals including three by Walker and two by Godwin but, in turn, suffered 18 turnovers.