January 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2006

Girls compete with some of nation’s best

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

FAYETTEVILLE — A small contingent of the Bryant Lady Hornet track team competed at the Arkansas High School Indoor Track Invitational held at the Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville Saturday, Jan. 15. Over 45 elite high school and club track teams converged on the Tyson Center for head-to-head competition of some of the nation’s best high school track athletes.

Lady Hornet athletes that placed in their events were Kelsey Mitchell who was fifth in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 9:39; Mary Edwards who was fourth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:26.5; Allison Lowery, who was sixth in the high jump, clearing 4-10; Christen Kirchner, whose shot put of 30-10 was good for seventh; and Amber Moscow whose triple jump of 30-10 garnered a ninth place finish. In addition, the 3200 meter relay team of Jessica Sowell, Kim Bergen, Lennon Bates and Edwards ran a 10:31.8 to finish seventh.

“This being so early in the season and the elite caliber of the competition I was really proud of how our girls competed,” said Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “Kelsey Mitchell and Mary Edwards proved that they can hold their own with some of the best track athletes in the nation.”



