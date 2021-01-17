January 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

Hall provides little resistance, 60-28

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

Though Salita Farr received a warm welcome back to her alma mater, her Hall High Lady Warriors’ first visit to Bryant High School proved to be a bit less than that.

Farr, a member of the 1987-88 State Overall Championship Lady Hornets team, had to have a bit of a flashback as wave after wave of Bryant players came after her team on the way to a 60-28 victory.

It could’ve been worse but head coach Carla Crowder, who mentored that ‘87-’88 team in her first year at Bryant, substituted early and often. Everyone played and 12 different Lady Hornets scored, led by sophomore guard Amie Hubbard who scored 11 off the bench.

A 10-2 run started the game. It included 3-point baskets by Ashley Grappe and Rachel Blakley and a three-point play by Amanda Grappe. The Lady Hornets led 12-4 at the end of the quarter.

A free throw by Talisha Kenney opened the second quarter and had the Lady Warriors within 7. They had chances to get closer but Kalin Dreher made a steal that led to a trip to the free throw line for Amanda Grappe. She converted once and Hall was never that close again.

Bryant led 16-7 before Megan Kennedy drove for a layup and the first double-digit lead with 4:57 left in the half. Hall’s Detra Clark hit a free throw to make it 18-8 then Hubbard went on a personal run of 6 points in row interrupted only by a free throw by Hall’s Brittany Peoples.

Hall cut the margin to 24-12 when Allison Grappe found the range from 3-point range out of the left corner. Kennedy added a pair of free throws and, after Andrea McKinney converted once for Hall, Allison Grappe dropped another trey to make it 32-13.

A baseline jumper by Dreher in the closing moments of the half gave Bryant a 21-point advantage at intermission.

The margin was never less than that in the second half. A spurt at the end of the third quarter in which Yousra Elhagemoussa and Dreher scored baskets and Ashley Grappe added free throws bumped the margin over 30.

Amanda Grappe finished with 8 points, Ashley Grappe 7 and Allison Grappe 6 for Bryant.

Hall, held to just nine field goals in the game, was led by Clark’s 7 and 6 for Victoria Murdock.

The victory improved the third-ranked Lady Hornets to 14-2 overall this season, 3-0 in the AAAAA-Central Conference going into the Tuesday, Jan. 21, game at North Little Rock.

Hall fell to 1-10 and 0-3.



