Gould sets school record to lead Lady Hornets to meet victory

Photos courtesy of Tanika Clemmer

Alana Gould

Sophomore Alana Gould set a school record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.17 to highlight the work of the Bryant Lady Hornets in a 14-team meet at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Thursday.

The Lady Hornets compiled 332 points to edge Russellville (331) and Little Rock Christian (305).

Senior diver Sara Weber accounted for the Lady Hornets’ only first-place finish, earning a score of 188.50. Julianne Davis was sixth at 118.80.

Gould’s new standard was second only to Clara Carle of Little Rock Christian. She finished in 1:10.69. Bryant’s Charlotte Bryant was 11th with a time of 1:46.71.

Gould’s second was one of six for the Lady Hornets. Both the 200-yard medley relay team and the 400-yard freestyle relay teams finished second. Individually, Shelby Bratton was second in the 100 free, Gould was second in the 50 free and Aidan Halladay was second in the 200 individual medley.

Sara Weber won the one-meter dive competition. (Photo courtesy of Tanika Clemmer)

In the 200 medley relay, Hannah Tennison, Gould, Bratton and Simone Dinstbier combined on a 2:05.15. Little Rock Christian won in 1:58.64.

In the 400 relay, Dinstbier, Halladay, Gould and Bratton turned in a 4:08.32 to finish behind only the Central Arkansas Christian team’s 3:55.58.

Bratton turned in a 59.00 in the 100 free, second only to CAC’s Tori Johnston who touched in 55.13. Dinstbier was fourth at 1:01.67 with Weber 16th with a time of 1:16.26.

Gould’s time in the 50 was 25.48. Ra Games of CAC won in 24.60. Bratton was third in a time of 27.44.

Halladay 2:35.25 in the 200 IM was only bested by the 2:18.75 turned in by CAC’s Claire Hyatt.

Halladay was third in the 100-yard butterfly. She finished in 1:14.25. Emily Martin was third in the 500 free, clocking in at 6:59.17, while Dinstbier finished third in the 200 free with a time of 2:24.86. Martin was sixth in 2:39.46 and Bryant was 11th with a time of 3:11.17.

The Lady Hornets’ quartet of Weber, Martin, Tennison and Halladay was third in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:03.93.

Alana Gould’s school-record work came in the breaststroke. (Photo by Tanika Clemmer)

Tennison added fifth-place points in the 100-yard backstroke. Her time was 1:16.44. Jaycee Clemmer was ninth in 1:33.61.

The Lady Hornets’ next competition will be Jan. 23, at Conway.

Aidan Halladay was third in the 100-yard butterfly. (Photo courtesy of Tanika Clemmer)