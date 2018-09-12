Johnson, Keith highlight tennis team’s work

LITTLE ROCK — Abbie Johnson and Kate Keith each won singles matches to highlight the play of the Bryant tennis team against Little Rock Central on Tuesday at Rebsamen Park.

Johnson, at number one singles, prevailed 8-6 over Central’s Anjana Patel. Keith, playing at number two singles, also won 8-6 over Phoebe Raborn.

Central captured all the rest of the matches. In varsity, the Lady Tigers’ Olivia Van Deventer and Jelani Jones won 8-1 over Bryant’s Elaine Qualls and Hope Hartz at number one doubles. At number two, Abby Adkins and Maggie Emerson prevailed over Hannah Henderson and Jayla Osborne, 8-4.

For the boys, Central’s Andrew Maxson defeated Blake Cunningham at number one singles, 8-5. At number two, Jake Maxson prevailed 8-0 over Broc Ingold.

In doubles, Bryant’s Logan Catton and Coby Greiner fell 8-0 to Phil Abston and Zandy Djurica. Donte Baker and Codi Kirby fell 8-1 at number two doubles.

Central swept the junior varsity matches. In singles, Nora Williams beat Qualls, 6-3; Yash Gokavakonda defeated Bryant’s Aaron Garcia, 6-0; and Nischal Thota won 6-0 over Ethan Blackford.

In girls doubles, M.K. Roberts and Nora McCune outlasted Bryant’s Ava Smith and Megan Brown 6-3, and Blair King and Williams defeated Megan Sisco and Angelly Valentin.

In boys doubles, Bryant’s Jalen Dinstbier and David Goshien lost to Avery Horton and Stefan Tudoreanu; Daniel Dellorto and Grant Moore fell to Mason Rike and Lance Jones; and Nick Skalvo and Greiner lost to Jakob Mueller and Thota. All were 0-6 decisions.

Bryant travels to Fort Smith Southside for its next match on Thursday.