March 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Jolley no-hits Pine Bluff in game-two romp

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Kevin Nagle

By Bridget Bauer

BRYANT–Except for two errors, Bryant pitcher Kayla Jolley didn’t allow a baserunner as the Lady Hornets run-ruled Pine Bluff, 16-0, in the second contest of a doubleheader Friday.

In the first game, Jolley relinquished four hits. In the second contest, two Lady Zebra runners got on base because of fielding errors by shortstop Breanna Sanders. Meanwhile, offensively, the Lady Hornets (3-2, 2-1 6A/7A-South) recorded nine runs in the first frame and seven in the second for the run-rule victory.

“Kayla’s velocity and speed wasn’t anywhere she normally has it,” Bryant Coach Debbie Clark said. “I told her she needed to pick it up or some things were going to change. I talked to Breanna about not making the routine plays. Those are the kinds of things we can’t have happen. It was just not focusing, and we have to watch our focus.”

In bottom of the first, Bryant sent 14 batters to the plate. The Lady Hornets’ first two runs came courtesy of two Pine Bluff errors before Bryant erupted for some big hits. Julie Ward started the barrage with an RBI-single followed by Jolley’s two-run double. Tori Hernandez recorded a two-RBI single, Macey Jaramillo added a run-scoring single with Ward batting again and plating two runs on her single.

In the second stanza, Hernandez highlighted the frame with a two-run inside the park home run. Alex Taylor also recorded two RBIs on her single while Sanders added an RBI double.

Of Bryant’s 11 hits, Sanders was 3-for-3 with two singles and a double. Hernandez and Ward finished with two hits each, and in addition to Jaramillo’s and Taylor’s singles, Katy Stillman and Shayla McKissock also had one-base hits.

The Lady Hornets’ next contest will be against Cabot to open a tournament at Beebe on Saturday, March 29.