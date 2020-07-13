July 12 in Bryant athletic history: 2008

Daniel spins shutout

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

Earlier in the season, Trent Daniel struck out 19 Benton McClendon’s batters, pitching a one-hitter. In the rematch between the two teams, the lefty didn’t quite match that spectacular outing but 15 K’s and a three-hit shutout ain’t bad, is it?

Daniel walked just three and hit a batter. The only time Benton got a runner past second in the contest was in the first when Blake Childress doubled on an 0-2, two-out delivery, chasing Steven Brooks who had been in by a pitch to third. Daniel fanned Alec Mann, however, and was dominant the rest of the way. Dustin Johnson singled with one out in the third and Brant Abbott single with one out in the seventh. The latter hit was followed by a walk but Daniel struck out Kevin White and Travis Pendleton, running for Abbott was picked off second by catcher Tyler Pickett. Bryant executed the rundown and Pendleton eventually was tagged out by Daniel to end the game.

White was plenty tough for McClendon’s too. But a pair of runs in the first gave Daniel all the cushion he’d need. Garrett Bock led off with an infield hit then a grounder to short by Pickett drew a wild throw to put runners at second and third. Tyler Sawyer singled in both.

It stayed 2-0 through four inning. In the field, White issed a walk to Justin Blankenship who stole second, drawing a wild throw that allowed him to take third. Bock walked then Pickett lifted a sacrifice fly to right to make it 3-0.

The win improved the Sox to 23-7 overall and 12-0 in Zone 4 games.



