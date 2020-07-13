Junior State tourney set to begin at Sheridan, BHS

The 2020 Junior American Legion State Tournament begins on Monday, July 13, with most of the games played on two fields at Sheridan and a few to be played at Bryant High School Field.

There are 16 teams in the competition, a double-elimination tournament.

The Bryant Black Sox Junior (17U) team will open at 8 p.m., against North Little Rock at BHS. The game will be preceded by a first-round match between Texarkana and Batesville.

The Sox are 13-8-1 on the season. They were riding a five-game winning streak with nine wins in their last 11 games before absorbing a 7-4 loss at home to the Little Rock Vipers Senior team on Wednesday.

The tournament will continue through Thursday, take Friday off and conclude with the championship round, with the losers’ bracket finals on Saturday with an “if” game on Sunday.

Here are the brackets:

2020 JUNIOR AMERICAN LEAGION

State Tournament

Monday, July 13

At Sheridan

*at Bryant

Monday, July 13

Game 1 — Sheridan ST vs. Lake Hamilton 15’s, 3 p.m. (Field 2)

Game 2 — NCA vs. Crossett, 5:30 p.m. (Field 2)

Game 3 — Batesville vs. Texarkana, 5:30 p.m.*

Game 4 — North Little Rock vs. Bryant, 8 p.m.*

Game 5 — Little Rock vs. El Dorado, 8 p.m. (Field 2)

Game 6 — Lake Hamilton 17’s vs. Jacksonville, 5:30 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 7 — Bauxite vs. Cabot, 3 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 8 — Carlisle vs. Sheridan Peoples Bank, 8 p.m. (Field 1)

Tuesday, July 14

Game 9 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m. (Field 2)

Game 10 — Game 3 loser vs. game 4 loser, 5:30 p.m.*

Game 11 — Game 5 loser vs. game 6 loser, 3 p.m. (Field 2)

Game 12 — Game 7 loser vs. game 8 loser, 8 p.m. (Field 2)

Game 13 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 14 — Game 3 winner vs. game 4 winner, 8 p.m.*

Game 15 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 3 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 16 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 8 p.m. (Field 1)

Wednesday, July 15

Game 17 — Game 12 winner vs. game 13 loser, 5:30 p.m. (TBA)

Game 18 — Game 11 winner vs. game 14 loser, 8 p.m. (TBA)

Game 19 — Game 10 winner vs. game 15 loser, 5:30 p.m. (TBA)

Game 20 — Game 9 winner vs. game 16 loser, 8 p.m. (TBA)

Game 21 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m. (TBA)

Game 22 — Game 15 winner vs. game 16 winner, 8 p.m. (TBA)

Thursday, July 16

Game 23 — Game 20 winner vs. game 19 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 24 — Game 18 winner vs. game 17 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 25 — Game 23 winner vs. game 21 loser, 8 p.m.

Game 26 — Game 24 winner vs. game 22 loser, 8 p.m.

Game 27 — Game 21 winner vs. game 27 winner, 8 p.m.*

Saturday, July 19

Game 28 — Game 28 winner vs. game 27 loser, 2 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 29 — Game 25 winner vs. game 26 loser, 4:30 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 30 — Game 28 winner vs. game 29 winner, 7 p.m. (Field 1)

Sunday, July 20

Game 31 — if necessary

Note 1: Pairings for games 28 and 29 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

Note 2: If 3 teams remain after game 28, the winner of game 27 automatically draws a bye to game 31.