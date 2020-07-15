July 14 in Bryant athletic history: 2007

Davidson just misses no-hitter in Sox’ lopsided win over LR Blue

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

Aaron Davidson came within an out of a five-inning no-hitter and the Bryant Black Sox AAA American Legion team hacked out 10 hits to take advantage of nine walks in a 12-0 run-rule win over Zone 4 rival Little Rock Blue on Saturday, July 14.

Davidson, walked three and struck out 11 and didn’t give up a hit until a two-out single by Brandon Welch in the top of the fifth.

The win improved the Sox to 26-5 overall and 5-2 in league play going into the final week of the regular season.

The difference in the game may have been the first inning when both teams had a chance to jump out to a lead. Blue couldn’t get the key hit it needed but Bryant did.

Welch walked to start the game. Davidson tried to pick him off first but his throw was off and Welch went to second. An out later, Cody Hill tapped one back to Davidson who turned to check Welch, found him straying from the bag and tried to get him caught in a rundown. But an errant throw allowed Welch to take third and, moments later, Hill swiped second to get both runners in scoring position with just one out.

But Davidson induced a pop up from Tyler Brown then struck out Tim Watson to keep it scoreless.

Bryant’s first began with walks to Joey Winiecki and Jake Jackson and a bloop single by Davidson which loaded the bases. Blue lefty Dustin Ward got a strikeout then went 3-2 on Bryant’s top hitter Tyler Pickett. His next pitch was a ball and Pickett walked to force in the game’s first run.

Jordan Knight followed with a bloop to right that fell in the middle of three Blue defenders for an RBI single and, a pitch later, Ryan Wilson came through with the first solid hit of the game, a rope to left-center for a two-run double and a 4-0 Bryant lead.

Davidson struck out the side in the second and the Sox added three more runs to take the stuffing out the Little Rock team.

A walk to Jackson with one out started the Bryant uprising. He hustled home from first on a double by Davidson. A wild pitch allowed Davidson to reach third and when a late throw to third was wild, he scored as well.

Devin Hurt walked, stole second and scored on a two-out double by Knight to make it 7-0.

Davidson worked around a one-out walk to Welch in the third and the Sox added four more. Trent Daniel singled then Winiecki and Jackson walked to load the bases. Davidson’s sacrifice fly brought in a run, Hurt doubled in another and Pickett singled in two.

In the fourth, Tyler Sawyer walked, Tanner Zuber singled and Kaleb Jobe’s two-out double set the final score.

All that was left to be determined was Davidson’s no-hit bid. A foul out to Pickett, the Bryant catcher, was followed by a walk to Ward on a 3-2 pitch. Davidson struck out Kelly Ward then got a strike in on Welch before he smacked a solid single to center to break up the no-no. Davidson came back with his 11th strikeout to end the game and preserve the shutout.



