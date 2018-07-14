Senior Sox win final pool game behind Chambers, Buck

WILLARD, Mo. — Logan Chambers homered and doubled, and, behind the pitching of Myers Buck, the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team finished up pool play in the Mid-American Premier Tournament with a 5-3 win over the Midwest Nationals of Springfield on Saturday morning.

Logan Grant also had two hits including a double as the Sox pounded out eight hits to improve to 29-7-1 on the season.

Buck went the distance on the mound, striking out 10 with just one walk. He scattered seven hits.

The Sox built a 3-0 lead with one in the second and two in the third. After striking out the side in the top of the first and pitching around a one-out single in the second, Buck walked with one out in the home second. Courtesy runner Grayson Prince raced home when Grant drilled a double to center.

With two out in the top of the third, Buck issued his lone walk, but he picked the runner off first to end the inning.

Singles by Jake Wright and Cade Drennan opened the bottom of the third. With one out, Scott Schmidt slapped a single to center, driving in Wright. With two away, Schmidt took off for second and drew a throw from the Nationals’ catcher, allowing Drennan to steal home.

Midwest broke through in the top of the fourth with a one-out double and a two-out single to make it 3-1 but Chambers clubbed his two-out homer following Coby Greiner’s double in the home fourth.

A single and a one-out double gave Midwest a chance to cut into the Bryant lead. One run scored on a wild pitch and another came in on a sacrifice fly and, going into the bottom of the fifth, the final was on the board.

Schmidt walked, and Grant stroked his second hit in the home fifth, but Midwest escaped further damage.

Buck struck out two more as he worked around a one-out single in the top of the sixth.

Chambers’ double went for naught in the bottom of the inning then Buck and his defense retired the Nationals in order in the top of the seventh.